A state of disaster has been declared in 13 counties as Tropical System Imelda impacts Texas. Learn more about how the state of Texas is responding. https://t.co/iZQjDlHyaA — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) September 19, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Flash Flood Watch has been extended until 7 p.m. Friday after a flooding emergency that impacted much of southeast Texas, including Harris County.Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster for 13 counties amid the impact of the remnants from Tropical Storm Imelda.The following bayous are currently at or above flood level: