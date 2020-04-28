eye on the gulf

Flash Flood Warning until 11 p.m. in Harris Co. due to Beta

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rain bands from Tropical Depression Beta will continue to bring soaking showers to southeast Texas and have already caused significant flood issues around Houston. It's possible another heavy round of rain could move in later this evening into the early hours of Wednesday which means our flooding threat is not over. Off and on rains will continue through early Wednesday before finally drying out Wednesday and Thursday.

A Flash Flood Warning has now been extended until 11 p.m. for Harris County.



A coastal flood warning will stay in effect through Wednesday morning along the coast. Tides are expected to be 1-3 feet higher than normal.

A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect through Wednesday morning.

WATCH: Buffalo Bayou rises as downpours continue across Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Buffalo Bayou's levels are rising as Beta continues to bring heavy rain. Here's how much higher they can rise before downtown will be affected.



SEE ALSO: Highway 288 looks like a lake, stranding drivers
EMBED More News Videos

Need any more convincing on why you shouldn't drive into high water? Hit play on the video to see what happened on Highway 288.



Wind is also no longer a factor with the strongest sustained winds measured at 30 mph.

The storm made landfall at about 10 p.m. Monday at the end of the Matagorda Peninsula.

Beta is moving to the east-northeast at 5 mph. This general motion should continue through Friday. Beta should move east of our area late Wednesday into Thursday taking our rain chances with it.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin



There is a disturbance over Cuba right now that has a very low chance of development. This will continue to bring heavy rain to Cuba and the Florida Keys in the coming days.

Hurricane Teddy continues to spin over the Atlantic as a category 1 hurricane. It is expected to make landfall in Atlantic Canada.

We are now in the weeks of peak hurricane activity, so make sure you stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place. Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State.

Remember to check back with us online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.


RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherabc13 hurricane guidetropical weathereye on the gulfhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYE ON THE GULF
Hwy 288 closed due to Beta flooding
How 2020 hurricane season stacks up against 2005
Officials fear disaster fatigue amid pandemic, busy hurricane season
Evacuation orders in your area ahead of Tropical Storm Beta
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hwy 288 closed due to Beta flooding
35 adults in unlicensed group home found without food
Mom loses only means of transportation during Beta
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Check bayou and rainfall levels in your neighborhood
US surpasses 200,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
Trump says new TikTok headquarters could land in Texas
Show More
Here's how Houston looks after hours of downpours
Floating ant piles spotted at League City park
Kendra Scott named newest judge on Shark Tank
Houston-area Bed Bath & Beyond among stores closing
Woman who flooded during Harvey takes Beta's rain in stride
More TOP STORIES News