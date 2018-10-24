Galveston County Emergency Management reports flooded roads in Dickinson: Hwy 3 at Hughes Rd and the feeder road at I-45 and Hughes Rd. #txwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/OSlgnasBV5 — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) October 25, 2018

Scattered downpours are tracking across southeast Texas this evening.A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Galveston County until 11:30 p.m.Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says some of the rain could be briefly heavy. Minor street flooding is possible in the heavier storms, but bayous are expected to stay well within the banks. Some of the stronger storms between Houston and Galveston could produce brief tornadoes this evening as the remnants of Hurricane Willa blow directly overhead.Once this weather system clears on Thursday, we should enjoy several days of sunshine and pleasant temperatures for the final days of October.Tim says by Tuesday, we could be waking up to low temps in the upper 40s for the first time since April 16th!