Flash flood warning in effect as Beta's center approaches TX coast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Beta is producing tropical storm conditions over the Texas coast as it continues toward the northwest at a slow 5 mph.As of 10 p.m., Beta's center is nearing the Texas coast, and heavy rain has already started over the central Texas coastal area.Landfall is expected this evening near Matagorda Bay. Rainbands from Beta will continue to bring soaking showers to Southeast Texas off and on through the night, and we now have our first Flash Flood Warning of the night as a band of heavy rain is training along the Gulf Freeway southeast of downtown Houston.The Flash Flood Warning has been extended until 11:30 p.m. and expanded all the way into southwest Houston and Katy.Some locations that will likely experience flash flooding include Southwestern Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Missouri City, Texas City, Friendswood, Alvin, Dickinson, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, West University Place, La Marque, Katy, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Richmond, Webster and Manvel.There is a distinct possibility that heavy rain will continue to fall all night in some locations. If that scenario comes true, many roads will be impassable Tuesday morning.Beta is expected to make landfall near Matagorda Bay this evening as a tropical storm before turning to the northeast Tuesday. Beta should weaken down to a tropical depression Wednesday morning.A Tropical Storm warning remains in effect for parts of Southeast Texas and from Port Aransas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana. Inland Harris, Fort Bend, and Liberty counties are no longer included in this warning.A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for from Corpus Christi all the way up to the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. 2-4 feet of storm surge will be possible along the coast of Galveston and the Bolivar Peninsula. 2-4 feet of storm surge will also be possible from Port Aransas, TX to Sabine Pass, TX.A flash flood watch is also in effect for much of Southeast Texas through Wednesday morning. Prolonged rain from Beta will have the potential to produce 5-8+" inches of rainfall along the coast and 2-5" inland. Locally higher amounts possible. North of Harris County could see less than 2" of rain.An area of showers and thunderstorms located over southeastern Florida, the northwestern Bahamas, and the Straits of Florida is associated with a weak frontal system. This disturbance is forecast to move southward over central and western Cuba during the next couple of days, and then move back northward on Thursday through Saturday. There's an extremely low chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 20% change of formation over the next 5 days.Hurricane Teddy continues to spin over the Atlantic. It's no threat to the Gulf. Teddy is forecast to move east of Bermuda on Monday and should approach Nova Scotia late Tuesday or Wednesday.We are now in the weeks of peak hurricane activity, so make sure you stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place. Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State.Remember to check back with us online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.