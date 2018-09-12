ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Wet commute near the coast, Eye on the Gulf this afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Travis Herzog is continuing to track the rain.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Street flooding is possible again this morning as more heavy storms move over our coastal counties. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says these storms are dumping a quick 1-3" of rain south of Houston.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for northern Galveston and southern Harris counties until 8:30 a.m. Some locations that will experience flooding include League City, Texas City, eastern Friendswood, Dickinson, La Marque, Santa Fe, southwestern Seabrook, Webster, Hitchcock, Kemah, southeastern Clear Lake, Nassau Bay, Taylor Lake Village, El Lago, Bayou Vista, Clear Lake Shores, Bacliff, The Johnson Space Center and San Leon.

Doppler radar estimates over 6 inches of rain fell over Dickinson Bayou down to Texas City on Tuesday, flooding many area streets. Because of the saturated ground, it won't take much rain for flooding to occur.

Meantime, there are several weather systems in the tropics now. We're closely monitoring the tropical wave in the Gulf that now has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm before moving into Texas Friday. That system may give us additional heavy rain as early as Thursday but especially Friday and Saturday. Travis says it'll be hard to pin down who gets the highest rain totals until a low level center forms. The Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the tropical wave today.

Florence is still expected to strike the Carolinas Friday as a major hurricane with a devastating storm surge and catastrophic inland flooding. Isaac will track in the Caribbean over the weekend with an uncertain future beyond that. Finally, Helene will stay out over the open water of the Atlantic.

Check the radar in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
More rain as Flash Flood Warning issued for coastal cities
Decreasing chance for tropical depression in Gulf of Mexico but rain still likely
College of Mainland re-opens after flooding
Clear Creek opens flood gates to prep for more rainfall
More Weather
Top Stories
More rain as Flash Flood Warning issued for coastal cities
Decreasing chance for tropical depression in Gulf of Mexico but rain still likely
America's Cajun Navy captain heads to Carolinas for Florence
Driver tries to run over people in Citycentre parking garage
Pope summons bishops for sex abuse prevention summit
DPS agent shot in hand while exchanging fire with suspect
Unsuspecting Houston residents robbed by fake Comcast workers
Thousands in Dobie HS booster club funds may have been misused
Show More
4-year-old accuses school worker of inappropriate touching
Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
New Fort Bend County store specializes in cannabidiol oil
Man shot while trying to rig Tomball home with booby traps
Houston social club giving free poker lessons to women today
More News