Street flooding is possible again this morning as more heavy storms move over our coastal counties. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says these storms are dumping a quick 1-3" of rain south of Houston.A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for northern Galveston and southern Harris counties until 8:30 a.m. Some locations that will experience flooding include League City, Texas City, eastern Friendswood, Dickinson, La Marque, Santa Fe, southwestern Seabrook, Webster, Hitchcock, Kemah, southeastern Clear Lake, Nassau Bay, Taylor Lake Village, El Lago, Bayou Vista, Clear Lake Shores, Bacliff, The Johnson Space Center and San Leon.Doppler radar estimates over 6 inches of rain fell over Dickinson Bayou down to Texas City on Tuesday, flooding many area streets. Because of the saturated ground, it won't take much rain for flooding to occur.Meantime, there are several weather systems in the tropics now. We're closely monitoring the tropical wave in the Gulf that now has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm before moving into Texas Friday. That system may give us additional heavy rain as early as Thursday but especially Friday and Saturday. Travis says it'll be hard to pin down who gets the highest rain totals until a low level center forms. The Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the tropical wave today.Florence is still expected to strike the Carolinas Friday as a major hurricane with a devastating storm surge and catastrophic inland flooding. Isaac will track in the Caribbean over the weekend with an uncertain future beyond that. Finally, Helene will stay out over the open water of the Atlantic.