FLASH FLOOD WARNING UNTIL 10:30AM

Street flooding is likely from the Bolivar Peninsula to Galveston Island as heavy tropical downpours train over the same locations.



Houston is okay for now.



— Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) September 14, 2018

A weak area of low pressure in the Gulf is sending heavy showers and storms toward the upper Texas coastline. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says street flooding will become more likely later this morning as numerous rounds of heavy rain push in from the Gulf.A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Galveston County until 10:30 a.m. Areas included are Galveston, Bolivar Peninsula and Jamaica Beach.A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our coastal counties until noon Friday. Travis says the low pressure circulation will likely move into the coast between Corpus Christi and Brownsville, putting the deepest flow of tropical moisture between Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.Houston will be on the edge of where the heaviest rains will fall. About 1-2" of rain will fall in most areas north of I-10. As much as 2-4" will likely fall south of I-10. But Travis says isolated neighborhoods could have twice that amount depending on the track of individual storms.The deep tropical moisture will shift away from us on Saturday, leading to dwindling rain chances through the weekend.Meantime, Hurricane Florence is making landfall in North Carolina as a large, powerful hurricane with destructive winds, devastating storm surge and catastrophic inland flooding. Isaac has weakened into a tropical depression and will track west through the Caribbean this weekend with an uncertain future beyond that. Travis says whatever is left of the circulation could enter the Gulf of Mexico next week, so we'll need to monitor that storm next.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.