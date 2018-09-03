ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Flash Flood Watch through Labor Day

Here's a live look at rain with Mega Doppler radar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Flash Flood Warning in effect for Galveston and Chambers counties through 8 a.m. A Flood Advisory was earlier issued for the same areas until 6:30 a.m.

Heavy storms are expected to develop throughout the morning. Street flooding is certainly a possibility.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch in effect until 7 p.m. for Chambers, Brazoria, Galveston, Harris, Matagorda, Fort Bend, Liberty, Polk and San Jacinto counties.

EMBED More News Videos

Flash Flood Watch in effect for Labor Day



One to three inches of rain will be common, but as many as 6 inches of rain is possible, especially over Galveston, Brazoria, Harris, Chambers, and Liberty counties.

More downpours will occur Tuesday but there won't be as many problems. Another round of heavy is possible late in the week after the tropical system near the Bahamas moves towards Texas.

Check the radar in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
EYE ON THE GULF: "Gordon" to form within 24 hours
Forces of nature: How Kilauea, Hurricane Lane changed Hawaii
3 dogs die of heat illnesses at Enchanted Rock State Park
Heavy downpours bring street flooding to Clear Lake area
More Weather
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Woman seen on video fleeing abusive boyfriend speaks out
Woman hit and killed walking along Hwy 59 near downtown
2-year-old missing after he and mom got ride with stranger
Police: Disgruntled man shot outside concert over Ice Cube tickets
Woman accused of poisoning her husband with eye drops
Officials: Lightning strike causes fire at school in League City
Search on for boys and dad after mom shot to death in home
2 people fatally hit by car in Dickinson
Show More
Tree falls on vehicle with people inside on Highway 6
HISD making changes after complaints about bus hubs
Co-workers discover they are actually father and son
Fishermen rescue entangled sea turtle off coast of Freeport
Driver arrested with newborn in car during DWI crackdown
More News