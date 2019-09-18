Weather

Flash flood threat continues through Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Depression Imelda continues to bring heavy rain to parts of Southeast Texas. Our coastal counties this morning received some very heavy rainfall from Imelda's feeder band. Where the feeder band sets up this afternoon will determine who could see flooding today. Rain rates around or over 3 inches will be possible in the feeder band.

Imelda's center of circulation is currently near Tomball and will slowly meander up towards Huntsville as we head into this evening. Imelda's center should be in North Texas Thursday night into Friday. This will bring down rain chances for us as we head into Friday.

The main threat for the next couple of days will be the threat of flash flooding. We are also keeping a close eye on bayou and creeks.

Our latest forecast calls for 6-12" of rain with isolated spots over 20" along and east of the center's path between Tuesday and Thursday night.

ABC13 meteorologist Rachel Briers takes a look at what's ahead with Imelda
ABC13 meteorologist Rachel Briers takes a look at what's next in the path of Imelda, which has already dropped heavy rain over the Houston area.



SCHOOLS CLOSED: See full list of school closures and delays

Please remain weather aware through Thursday as we monitor where the heaviest rains fall. Don't drive into flooded areas and if possible, avoid driving at night altogether since flood waters are hard to spot after dark.

