Houston officials prep for possible severe weather ahead of tropical disturbance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County and city leaders are prepared for whatever weather may come our way this weekend.The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office has their high water rescue vehicles staged and their boats ready to go.Since Hurricane Harvey, in fact, deputy constables have retrofitted their high-water rescue vehicles to add a lift to the back, making it easier for people who may need assistance getting into the vehicle."We encountered people that were in wheelchairs, and we've encountered people that were on crutches," Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said.The rescue vehicles can seat about 30 people."We make sure that the batteries are fine, and we make sure that all of the equipment is functioning right. We take the necessary preparations to stage things and make sure all of the equipment is in great order," Rosen said.The city of Houston is also preparing for possible severe weather. Mayor Sylvester Turner says the Houston Police Department, fire department and public works are ready to assist.Over at the Harris County Office of Emergency Management, they're watching the radar around the clock. They told ABC13 Eyewitness News that the county is even more prepared since Hurricane Harvey."We have 60 percent more high water rescue assets that are going to be available. We have a better way of coordinating that across the region and across 54 fire departments," said Francisco Sanchez, Harris County's Office of Emergency Management deputy emergency management coordinator.