ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Fewer showers for Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Fewer scattered showers for Wednesday but more rain for part of the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston's typical summer weather will be in full force today: Hot and humid with a small chance for an afternoon downpour. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says while most areas will stay dry, the scattered showers that develop could produce brief heavy rain with frequent lightning.

The rain chance will climb Friday and Saturday as another summer front blows into our state and stalls out in north Texas. Travis says it now looks like there's a better chance you'll be able to pull off your outdoor plans this weekend as the majority of the rain stay to our north. There's still a chance for scattered downpours, especially Saturday, but Sunday and beyond now looks drier.

As the front lifts north on Sunday, the heat builds back in for the rest of the week.

Check the weather in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
3 men struck by lightning all expected to survive
Photos from the wildfires across California
Hector passing south of Hawaii, Debby no threat in the Atlantic
Zoo birds die in powerful summer hail storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Deputy arrested on DWI after crashing into wet concrete
Suspect identified in deadly beating of 83-year-old man
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
Woman's boyfriend wanted for questioning in her death
Memorial to Santa Fe HS shooting victims being dismantled
Woman blames flip-flops for bizarre crash
Man explains lost bet that landed him in silky, red dress
Rooftop movie theater to open in Houston
Show More
CAR-FREE COMMUTING: This guy never deals with Houston traffic
Voters to decide if Houston firefighters will get pay raises
Business owners on edge after rash of break-ins on east side
Pet leasing company threatens to repossess family dog
Fetus found on plane result of teen's miscarriage
More News