Clouds are streaming back toward Houston this morning. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says eventually those clouds will drop a little rain, mainly after 6 PM. That means most of the day will be dry, but it could turn wet overnight, especially near the coast.Thanksgiving Day could start with a few showers but the clouds should clear by mid-morning. It'll be partly sunny and cool Thursday afternoon.If you'll be hitting the shopping circuit Friday, take the umbrella. Travis says another fast-moving weather system could bring a few showers and storms, mainly in the 9 AM - 3 PM time frame.The next strong cold front will reach Houston late in the weekend, but it looks less likely that we'll get much rain out of this one.