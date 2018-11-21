HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Clouds are streaming back toward Houston this morning. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says eventually those clouds will drop a little rain, mainly after 6 PM. That means most of the day will be dry, but it could turn wet overnight, especially near the coast.
Thanksgiving Day could start with a few showers but the clouds should clear by mid-morning. It'll be partly sunny and cool Thursday afternoon.
If you'll be hitting the shopping circuit Friday, take the umbrella. Travis says another fast-moving weather system could bring a few showers and storms, mainly in the 9 AM - 3 PM time frame.
The next strong cold front will reach Houston late in the weekend, but it looks less likely that we'll get much rain out of this one.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.