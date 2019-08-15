Weather

Few storms and slightly lower temps today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A weak front will stall over the area and give us a few scattered storms this afternoon. Brief heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats. Most of the activity will end once the sun sets.

We probably won't see triple digit temps on Thursday but it'll still be very hot. Expect high temps in the middle and upper 90s with feels like temps between 105 and 108.

After a mostly dry and very hot day on Friday, expect a few more storms to return for the weekend.

