Few thunderstorms possible overnight, dry and warm this weekend

Warm temps ahead for our Friday evening!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A few showers and maybe a thunderstorm are possible overnight. The good news is, our skies will clear out this weekend, with warm temps staying around.
Another cold front moving through Sunday night will give us much cooler weather Monday through Tuesday.


