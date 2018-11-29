A very moist airmass is moving across Houston tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says light rain and drizzle are possible overnight and early Friday. Areas of sea fog could also form along the coast.More showers are possible on Friday and could be mixed with a little thunder. Once this weather system clears the state, the rest of the weekend looks great.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.