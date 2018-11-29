WEATHER

Houston Weather: Rain and drizzle across southeast Texas tonight

Here's a look at your one minute weather with Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A very moist airmass is moving across Houston tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says light rain and drizzle are possible overnight and early Friday. Areas of sea fog could also form along the coast.

More showers are possible on Friday and could be mixed with a little thunder. Once this weather system clears the state, the rest of the weekend looks great.
