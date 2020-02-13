Few showers, warmer weather this weekend until next cool front

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A few showers are moving across SE TX, with only a few sprinkles in Houston, but other locations farther west seeing brief but heavy downpours. Those lower-end rain chances will continue through the afternoon, with the best chances for heavier rain staying south and west of Houston.Overcast skies have held temperatures in the 70s so far, but some peaks of sunshine later this afternoon will likely help temps rise in to the 80s.Our next opportunity for area-wide rain will come Saturday and Sunday as another front approaches. At this time we have a 20% chance for showers in the forecast Saturday and a 30% chance when the front arrives Sunday morning. The air behind this front will be considerably drier and noticeably cooler. Temperatures will be back near seasonal levels with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. We'll even catch a couple of mornings in the 40s. Overall, next week looks ideal for outdoor activities, especially in the afternoons.It will warm up again next weekend ahead of another cold front.