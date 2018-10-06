There's a chance for scattered showers and a storm or two on Sunday. Most of the rain will occur between 10am and 4pm. By the time the Texans game starts, most of the rain will be gone.A pattern change coming to the United States will increase our rain chances again early next week. This pattern will give us healthy rain chances on Tuesday. The pattern will also block the disturbance in the Caribbean from moving towards us. Two cool fronts will cross the area next week. The second front next weekend may be our first true fall front of the season.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.