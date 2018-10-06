ONE MINUTE WEATHER

POTENTIALLY WET TAILGATE: Few showers possible late Sunday afternoon when tailgating starts

EMBED </>More Videos

Here is Meteorologist David Tillman with your one-minute weather forecast for the evening.

Summerlike weather pattern for the first week of October
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There's a chance for scattered showers and a storm or two on Sunday. Most of the rain will occur between 10am and 4pm. By the time the Texans game starts, most of the rain will be gone.

A pattern change coming to the United States will increase our rain chances again early next week. This pattern will give us healthy rain chances on Tuesday. The pattern will also block the disturbance in the Caribbean from moving towards us. Two cool fronts will cross the area next week. The second front next weekend may be our first true fall front of the season.
Check the radar in your weather anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Michael could form in Gulf next week
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
Heavy rains postpone shrimp festival but allows for fun with unicorn floats
More Weather
Top Stories
1 dead at second scene connected to restaurant shootout
Bregman, Gonzalez power Astros to Game 2 win, lead series 2-0
Warm and humid with only a slight chance of rain
Baby Verlander made a special appearance during Game 2
Church transforms vacant lot into kids football field
What does Cleveland have to offer Houston in a bet?
Kavanaugh's confirmation prompts mixed reactions
Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice
Show More
Houston's Top 10 Haunted Houses
Kavanaugh Confirmation: How every U.S. Senator voted
Carlos Correa's future mom-in-law creates custom-made gear
Burger Joint offers free milkshakes for every Astros homerun
Missouri City PD goes pink for breast cancer awareness
More News