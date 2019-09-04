Fernand has made landfall in Mexico. It's now a weakening tropical depression

Dorian is now a category 2 hurricane as it moves away from the Bahamas and batters the northeastern coast of Florida. Peak wind speeds are now estimated to be at 110 mph. Hurricane warnings remain in effect for parts of the Carolina coastline. Storm Surge Watches and Warnings are in effect from Charleston northward to Poquoson, Virgina. The latest National Hurricane Center track takes the center just off the Carolina coast. Even if it doesn't make landfall there, it'll be close enough to cause major problems from wind, surge, and rain.
Tropical Storm Gabrielle has formed in the Atlantic but it is no threat to land.
