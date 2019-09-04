eye on the gulf

Fernand has made landfall in Mexico. It's now a weakening tropical depression

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fernand has made landfall along the northeastern coast of Mexico. We should see minimal impacts, if any at all, here in southeast Texas. The tropical moisture will stay south of our area keeping us hot and dry.

Rachel breaks down Hurricane Dorian's expected path over the next few days and a tropical low in the Gulf.



Dorian is now a category 2 hurricane as it moves away from the Bahamas and batters the northeastern coast of Florida. Peak wind speeds are now estimated to be at 110 mph. Hurricane warnings remain in effect for parts of the Carolina coastline. Storm Surge Watches and Warnings are in effect from Charleston northward to Poquoson, Virgina. The latest National Hurricane Center track takes the center just off the Carolina coast. Even if it doesn't make landfall there, it'll be close enough to cause major problems from wind, surge, and rain.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle has formed in the Atlantic but it is no threat to land.

