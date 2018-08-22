ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Humidity blows back into Houston on Thursday

Here is Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller with your one-minute weather forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Humidity returns with the southerly winds on Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says that will push the heat index over 105 during the late afternoon hours.

The sky will be mostly sunny on Thursday. Some clouds return on Friday and by late in the weekend there could be enough moisture to produce a few showers on Sunday.

The moist air mass will linger into next week. Tim says there's a chance of rain every day. Tuesday and Wednesday could potentially be the wettest days of the week.
