Slightly drier air will filter into southeast Texas on Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller reminds us that dry air heats up quickly, so temperatures will reach into the low 100s.Humidity returns with the southerly winds on Thursday. That will push the heat index over 105 during the late afternoon hours.