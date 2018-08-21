ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Triple digit temps for Houston on Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's your one minute weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Slightly drier air will filter into southeast Texas on Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller reminds us that dry air heats up quickly, so temperatures will reach into the low 100s.

Humidity returns with the southerly winds on Thursday. That will push the heat index over 105 during the late afternoon hours.
Check the temperature in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
Cat 4 Hurricane Lane threatens Hawaii, Atlantic quiet for now
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Harris Co. real-time maps help you decide flood evacuation
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
More Weather
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Texas City ISD implements ID badges to monitor student and staff location
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Man freed from jail after shooting Katy mom from moving vehicle
Ex-Trump campaign chairman guilty of 8 financial crimes
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations
Show More
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Residents escape 2-alarm fire at veterans' home in Midtown
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Chris Watts, accused of killing family, appears in court
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News