Weather

Warmer and more humid until Sunday's cool front

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Warmer and more humid conditions to close out the week until Sunday's cool front moves through.

The humidity will be a touch higher Friday than it was Thursday, so high temperatures should peak in the low 80s instead of the mid 80s.

Our next opportunity for rain will come Saturday and Sunday as another front approaches. At this time we have a 20% chance for showers in the forecast Saturday and a 30% chance when the front arrives Sunday morning. The air behind this front will be considerably drier and noticeably cooler. Temperatures will be back near seasonal levels with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. We'll even catch a couple of mornings in the 40s. Overall, next week looks ideal for outdoor activities, especially in the afternoons.

It will warm up again next weekend ahead of another cold front.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden's COVID board co-chair pushes back on 'locking down' US
Lathan passed over for permanent HISD superintendent
Street racing led to crash involving Mustang, sergeant says
Hackers access Texas driver's license data
Senator John Cornyn roasted over Puerto Rico election tweet
Study: COVID temperature checks not very effective
Suspect accused of shooting classmate weeks before HPD murder
Show More
Travis Scott releases collaboration sneakers with PlayStation
Man warns of effects of COVID-19 struggle on mental health
What to do when your credit card numbers are stolen
Check out these FREE Houston-area events this weekend
Road closures that might impact your weekend plans
More TOP STORIES News