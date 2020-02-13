Warmer and more humid until Sunday's cool front

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Warmer and more humid conditions to close out the week until Sunday's cool front moves through.The humidity will be a touch higher Friday than it was Thursday, so high temperatures should peak in the low 80s instead of the mid 80s.Our next opportunity for rain will come Saturday and Sunday as another front approaches. At this time we have a 20% chance for showers in the forecast Saturday and a 30% chance when the front arrives Sunday morning. The air behind this front will be considerably drier and noticeably cooler. Temperatures will be back near seasonal levels with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. We'll even catch a couple of mornings in the 40s. Overall, next week looks ideal for outdoor activities, especially in the afternoons.It will warm up again next weekend ahead of another cold front.