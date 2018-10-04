If you loved the weather yesterday, you'll love it again today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says summer in October continues today with highs near 90, a heat index above 100, and a small chance of an afternoon downpour.A pattern change coming to the United States this weekend will increase our rain chances again early next week. This pattern will draw in a large amount of tropical moisture while at the same time blocking fall fronts from reaching Houston. Travis says that means we'll also have to keep a watchful eye on a developing tropical disturbance lifting out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.