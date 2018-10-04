ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Feeling like summer, rain chance rising this weekend

Hang in there. The warm weather is expected to last a little bit longer.

Summerlike weather pattern for the first week of October
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you loved the weather yesterday, you'll love it again today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says summer in October continues today with highs near 90, a heat index above 100, and a small chance of an afternoon downpour.

A pattern change coming to the United States this weekend will increase our rain chances again early next week. This pattern will draw in a large amount of tropical moisture while at the same time blocking fall fronts from reaching Houston. Travis says that means we'll also have to keep a watchful eye on a developing tropical disturbance lifting out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf.

