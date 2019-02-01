WEATHER

FedEx worker found dead outside East Moline, Illinois facility; Cold blamed

Bitterly cold temperatures played a role in the death of a FedEx worker at a delivery hub in East Moline Thursday morning, authorities said.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. --
The 69-year-old man was found frozen between two semi trailers outside a FedEx freight location, WQAD reports.

Another FedEx employee found his body around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

With wind chills reaching -50 degrees, KCRG reports that authorities believe the death of an 18-year-old college student was weather-related.



Police aren't sure how long he'd been there before he was discovered, but say there are no significant signs of foul play.

Investigators are examining the scene and pulling footage from security cameras at the facility.

An autopsy is scheduled for February 4.
