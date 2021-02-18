Father and Son Barbeque Team Feed League City residents for Free

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Benny and Damon Jamarillo opened their hearts and their barbeque pits to benefit League City residents.Many in their community have been without power for days during this winter storm. That also means they haven't had any warm meals either.The Jamarillo father and son team decided to cook their incredible barbeque to feed as many people as they possibly could. More importantly they wanted to give the food away.They began smoking the meat the night before. And when they opened up their pits, people were waiting.This simple gesture warmed their neighbors hearts, giving a spirit of hope in an otherwise cold and empty week.