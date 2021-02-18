Weather

Father and Son Barbeque Team Feed League City residents for Free

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Benny and Damon Jamarillo opened their hearts and their barbeque pits to benefit League City residents.
Many in their community have been without power for days during this winter storm. That also means they haven't had any warm meals either.

The Jamarillo father and son team decided to cook their incredible barbeque to feed as many people as they possibly could. More importantly they wanted to give the food away.
They began smoking the meat the night before. And when they opened up their pits, people were waiting.

This simple gesture warmed their neighbors hearts, giving a spirit of hope in an otherwise cold and empty week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherleague cityabc13stormabc13winter weatherbarbecue
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ted Cruz back in crisis-stricken Texas after Mexico getaway
TX lawmakers call out Cruz for vacationing during winter storm
Power generation no longer issue with outages, Abbott says
A Hard Freeze is on the way for tonight.
CenterPoint says those $200K bills were sent by mistake
Texas energy provider to customers: Please leave us
When will my water come back on? It could be a while
Show More
3 dead due to winter storm exposure, Galveston Co. says
11-year-old plays in snow 1 day, then dies the next day
Roads slowly return to normal, METRO resumes limited service
Houston hero Mattress Mack offers store as shelter -- again
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
More TOP STORIES News