HOUSTON WEATHER: Fall weather is 5 days away

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hot weather continues through the first weekend of October, but Collin says real heat relief is on the way. You can expect highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures between 100-105. There may be a few cooling downpours every day through the weekend, but chances will remain slim.

Next week looks to bring a welcome change as a real fall front pushes through Texas on Monday. This front should make for much more comfortable conditions with drier air and cooler temperatures sticking around for most of the work week. This front will bring gusty winds up to 30 mph but it only comes with a small chance for showers. High temperatures behind the front are expected to be in the low 80s with lows in the 50s for a few mornings. Collin says lows next week will be the coolest we've felt in Houston since April 21st.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
