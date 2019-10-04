HOUSTON WEATHER: Fall weather arrives after the weekend

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've been patiently waiting for cooler weather, your patience will pay off - after the weekend. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says, it'll still feel like summer for the first weekend of October, but two cold fronts are on the way next week. You can expect highs in the low 90s through Sunday. There may be a few cooling downpours both Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but chances will remain slim.Next week looks to bring a welcome change as a real fall front pushes through Texas on Monday. This front brings a few showers, especially Monday morning, followed by a big drop in humidity arriving Monday night. High temperatures behind the front are expected to be in the low 80s with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s for a few mornings.On Thursday you might start to wonder if summer is coming back as highs approach 90, but fear not! Travis says another cold front is on the way Friday.This front is currently moving into Alaska and will tap into colder air over Canada. If the timing and strength of the front holds, you can expect the weekend of October 12/13 to feel even cooler.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.