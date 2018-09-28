EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4345851" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> School bus among vehicles caught in Baytown street flooding

Congratulations. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we've all just lived through the longest stretch of time Houston's official thermometer has stayed at 70-degrees or above. It finally hit 69 at Bush Airport this morning, the first time that has happened since May 27th.We're in for another gray, cloudy day with highs in the low 80s. Travis says the front that's stalled out near the coast will slowly push inland today, bringing scattered showers mainly south of I-10 this afternoon and evening.This little taste of fall will be gone by the weekend. Moisture will increase as the front pushes inland with higher humidity, more clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.Sunshine returns next week and Travis says that will push the temperature back near 90-degrees.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.