ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: "Fall-ish" Friday morning, wet weekend ahead

EMBED </>More Videos

There will be a chance for showers today and again on Saturday.

Rain returns to southeast Texas this weekend
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Congratulations. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we've all just lived through the longest stretch of time Houston's official thermometer has stayed at 70-degrees or above. It finally hit 69 at Bush Airport this morning, the first time that has happened since May 27th.

We're in for another gray, cloudy day with highs in the low 80s. Travis says the front that's stalled out near the coast will slowly push inland today, bringing scattered showers mainly south of I-10 this afternoon and evening.

This little taste of fall will be gone by the weekend. Moisture will increase as the front pushes inland with higher humidity, more clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

Sunshine returns next week and Travis says that will push the temperature back near 90-degrees.

Check the radar in your weather anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
EMBED More News Videos

School bus among vehicles caught in Baytown street flooding

EMBED More News Videos

Heavy rain coming down in southwest Houston.

EMBED More News Videos

Rain dumped outside KTRK studios on Wednesday afternoon

EMBED More News Videos

Rain is moving towards our area. If you're driving exoect heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Kirk expected to fizzle over the Caribbean
Hurricane Florence death toll at 36 in North Carolina
Remembering Hurricane Rita 13 years ago
Wild storm topples canopy on top of cars in Conroe
More Weather
Top Stories
Police kill alleged kidnapper who shot ex at least 5 times
Skateboarder killed in hit and run along the North Freeway
Babysitter charged after infant's death nearly a year ago
Adversity makes Elsik football player stronger on and off field
Hastings Bears boast melting pot of talent on the gridiron
Kavanaugh accuser testifies she feared she might be killed
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
All passengers survive airplane crash in Micronesia lagoon
Show More
Powerful quake rocks central Sulawesi in Indonesia
Calls rise to sex assault hotlines during Kavanaugh hearing
'NO REGRETS': Ex-HISD principal reaches $100,000 settlement
Ft. Bend Co. deputies sworn to save livestock in peril
Digital Deal of the Day
More News