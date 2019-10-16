Fall is back! Another cold front arrives Monday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cooler air is back in Houston. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the fresh fall air will cool off into the mid 50s by sunrise, then rebound into the 70s Thursday afternoon. Upper level clouds will fill the sky but still allow sunshine to peek through.On Friday and Saturday we'll be closely monitoring an area of low pressure in the Gulf. Travis says it should stay offshore of Texas and track more toward Louisiana and the central Gulf coast. This would keep us on the drier side of the low and keep our temperatures and humidity at seasonal levels. Travis says another cold front should arrive on Monday, bring a round of showers and strong thunderstorms. We'll catch a few more nice fall days behind the front next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.