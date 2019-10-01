Weather

HOUSTON WEATHER: Fall front arrives next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Summer heat continues this week, but Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says fall will arrive in Houston next week. Until then you can expect highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures between 100-105. There may be a few cooling downpours every day through the weekend, but chances will remain slim.

Next week looks to bring a welcome change as a real fall front pushes down the Plains. That's right. Our first fall cool front will finally sweep through Houston and give us crisp mornings and pleasant afternoons. Travis says this front should arrive sometime on Monday, October 7, followed by significantly lower humidity and a few crisp mornings in the 50s for the rest of the week.



Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Sunnyside senior Turns to Ted after sand mistakenly dumped on driveway
Funeral services set for Deputy Dhaliwal
Accused deputy killer's parole part of "systemic problem"
Houston mayor's rival questioning $95,000 internship
Artwork honors slain deputy's deep interaction with community
Deputy Dhaliwal remembered as humanitarian by friends
Show More
Texas A&M bans vaping and e-cigarettes on all campuses
Girl Scouts spend 3 hours stuck in elevator
Crosby's Hungry Jack becomes an ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom
Mayor's holiday spectacular brings star-studded performances
Papa John's to donate profits to fallen deputy's family
More TOP STORIES News