HOUSTON WEATHER: Fall front arrives next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Summer heat continues this week, but Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says fall will arrive in Houston next week. Until then you can expect highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures between 100-105. There may be a few cooling downpours every day through the weekend, but chances will remain slim.Next week looks to bring a welcome change as a real fall front pushes down the Plains. That's right. Our first fall cool front will finally sweep through Houston and give us crisp mornings and pleasant afternoons. Travis says this front should arrive sometime on Monday, October 7, followed by significantly lower humidity and a few crisp mornings in the 50s for the rest of the week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.