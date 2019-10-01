HOUSTON WEATHER: Fall front arrives next week

Next week looks to bring a welcome change as a real fall front pushes down the Plains. That's right. Our first fall cool front will finally sweep through Houston and give us crisp mornings and pleasant afternoons. Travis says this front should arrive sometime on Monday, October 7, followed by significantly lower humidity and a few crisp mornings in the 50s for the rest of the week.
