Fall may have arrived, but someone forgot to tell Houston's weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heading into the work week, it will feel a lot like summer with temperatures in the low 90s and feels like temperatures between 100-105. There may be a few cooling downpours, but chances will remain slim. This pattern should continue through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Next week looks to become more unsettled as a trough starts to dig through the region. This will bring a better chance for rain early next week and the potential for lower humidity as the winds shift from the southeast to the northeast.

