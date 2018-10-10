ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Fall air blows into Houston today

Get ready for temperatures to drop into the 60s tonight, Houston!

More scattered showers on Tuesday before the first cool front arrives
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Fall air blows into Houston today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the humidity will plunge this afternoon behind a fall cool front. Temperatures will still be warmer than normal with highs in the upper 80s, but by Thursday morning it'll feel cool and crisp with temps in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We'll continue to enjoy cool, crisp mornings through Saturday. Then it gets sticky again ahead of a strong cold front arriving late Sunday night Travis says this will be our first true fall front of the season.

The remnants of a Pacific hurricane named Sergio will spin across the Texas Panhandle, tugging down significantly cooler air from Canada. But it won't be pretty. Clouds and rain could linger after the front, making for a wet and windy Monday. Temps will start in the 50s and only warm into the the upper 60s. This will be the coldest air we've felt since April 20th!

