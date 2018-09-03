EYE ON THE GULF

TROPICAL UPDATE: Eye on the Gulf; "Gordon" expected today

Collin Myers has your update on the tropics

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As of this morning, the National Hurricane Center, has indicated that Gordon is likely to form today, but it hasn't moved into the Gulf yet. It should move into the Gulf within the next 48 hours, and when it does-it will have a few days to intensify over warmer waters, but it remains uncertain what will happen after that. Remember, a lot can change in the tracks and intensities this far out.

Our latest models show a possible storm approaching New Orleans about the middle of next week. After that, several possibilities are fair game.
One model takes it north toward Memphis while another one brings it west towards us. No way to know which one or if either one is right. We should know more in a couple of days after it actually starts developing, if it ever does.

Of course if it did head this way, a significant flooding event could occur in the Thursday thru Sunday time frame. We will of course keep you up to date as we get new information.

