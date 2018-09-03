EYE ON THE GULF

EYE ON THE GULF: Gordon forms off the coast of Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Collin Myers has your update on the tropics

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Gordon has formed off the coast of Florida.

It should move into the Gulf within the next few hours, and when it does, it will have some time to intensify over warmer waters. It remains uncertain what will happen after that. A lot can change in the tracks and intensities.

In the latest update, the potential forecast track has shifted further to the east.

At this time, a Storm Surge Watch is in effect for the Mississippi-Alabama border westward to the Mississippi River. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Alabama-Florida border westward to east of Morgan City, Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

If the storm did head this way, a significant flooding event could occur in the Thursday through Sunday time frame.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathereye on the gulfhurricanestormu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYE ON THE GULF
Florida, Mississippi prepare for arrival of Subtropical Storm Alberto
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
What was the most active Atlantic hurricane season ever?
Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Nate
More eye on the gulf
WEATHER
LIVE: Flooding rains push into southeast Texas
Preps in place for heavy rains that may lead to flooding
Forces of nature: How Kilauea, Hurricane Lane changed Hawaii
3 dogs die of heat illnesses at Enchanted Rock State Park
More Weather
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Woman seen on video fleeing abusive boyfriend speaks out
LIVE: Flooding rains push into southeast Texas
Preps in place for heavy rains that may lead to flooding
Woman hit and killed walking along Hwy 59 near downtown
2-year-old missing after he and mom got ride with stranger
Activists to display billboard showing Trump tweets criticizing Cruz
Truck carrying load of Axe body spray explodes in Texas
Police: Disgruntled man shot outside concert over Ice Cube tickets
Show More
Alex Bregman does limbo under teammate with new dugout staredown
Woman accused of poisoning her husband with eye drops
Killen's gargantuan 2 pound beef rib now available at NRG
Officials: Lightning strike causes fire at school in League City
Search on for boys and dad after mom shot to death in home
More News