EYE ON THE GULF: Gordon forms off the coast of Florida

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Gordon has formed off the coast of Florida.It should move into the Gulf within the next few hours, and when it does, it will have some time to intensify over warmer waters. It remains uncertain what will happen after that. A lot can change in the tracks and intensities.In the latest update, the potential forecast track has shifted further to the east.At this time, a Storm Surge Watch is in effect for the Mississippi-Alabama border westward to the Mississippi River. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Alabama-Florida border westward to east of Morgan City, Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.If the storm did head this way, a significant flooding event could occur in the Thursday through Sunday time frame.