Meteorologist Travis Herzog is keeping an eye on the tropics, but says there's nothing to worry about yet.

We first told you about an area of interest in the Caribbean yesterday, and now the the National Hurricane Center gives a broad area of low pressure a 20% chance of developing into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Michael in the next 5 days. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there's currently no specific threat to Texas, but those traveling on a Caribbean cruise or elsewhere in the Gulf states should pay close attention to the weather over the next week.

Remnant moisture from Kirk is merging with a tropical wave in the Caribbean. This will occur over warm water with low wind shear, and all indications are that low pressure will attempt to organize before moving into either the Gulf or the western Atlantic next week.

The weather pattern does favor low pressure development in the Gulf, so that's something we'll watch closely for the first half of the new month.

Hurricane season ends November 30, but Travis says Texas's hurricane season normally ends by mid-October as the fall fronts push any tropical systems away from the western Gulf.


