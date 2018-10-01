While no tropical development is expected by the National Hurricane Center over the next five days, Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we'll need to monitor the northwest Caribbean for low pressure development over the weekend.Remnant moisture from Kirk will merge with more tropical moisture in the northwest Caribbean. This will occur over warm water with low wind shear, and all indications are that low pressure will attempt to organize there before moving into the Gulf next week.The weather pattern does favor low pressure development in the Gulf, so that's something we'll watch closely for the first half of the new month.Hurricane season ends November 30, but Travis says Texas's hurricane season normally ends by mid-October as the fall fronts push any tropical systems away from the western Gulf.