HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the Bay of Campeche.
It should stay in that general area through Thursday or Friday then move north through the Gulf. The track into and beyond this weekend is very uncertain, but a Texas track is not out of the question so please keep up with the system all week.
A few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday. Storms are more likely to form on Wednesday when a weak disturbance moves in. High temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Expect isolated storms today as we keep an eye out on Tropical Storm Cristobal
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News