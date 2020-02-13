Weather

Expect isolated storms today as we keep an eye out on Tropical Storm Cristobal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the Bay of Campeche.

It should stay in that general area through Thursday or Friday then move north through the Gulf. The track into and beyond this weekend is very uncertain, but a Texas track is not out of the question so please keep up with the system all week.

A few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday. Storms are more likely to form on Wednesday when a weak disturbance moves in. High temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to expect ahead of today's march for George Floyd
Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in the southern Gulf
Rev. Lawson reflects on current protests vs. those of the 60s
Chief Art Acevedo to Pres. Trump: 'Keep your mouth shut'
Funeral set for Ft. Bend deputy constable killed by friendly fire
Body found during search for missing 2-year-old in Waco
Man fatally shot during attempted burglary at Philly gun shop
Show More
Most of Houston's protest arrests were locals
5 officers shot when protests turned violent in 2 cities
George Floyd's funeral set for next Tuesday in Houston
'Tiger King' saga: Carole Baskin wins ownership of Joe Exotic's former zoo
2 officers hurt when SUV plows through police in Buffalo
More TOP STORIES News