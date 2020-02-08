Enjoy the weekend as stormy weather returns next week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5908787" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Did you wake up today needing a car wash? Here's what Chief Meterologist Travis Herzog says caused the big mess.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A stormy weather pattern is taking shape next week, so enjoy the relative calm of this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a weak front blowing in overnight will bring back clouds Saturday. Temperatures will start in the mid 40s and warm into the mid 60s.Rain chances will return Sunday as Gulf moisture increases. Travis says showers are possible starting Sunday afternoon, but the better rain chance will come in the evening ahead of a cold front arriving Monday. This front is part of a stormy weather pattern that looks to take hold for the first half of next week, so get ready to bring the umbrellas back out.The highest chance of rain appears to be on Monday as a cold front approaches. Slow-moving thunderstorms are possible along the front, which could lead to minor street flooding. The front will push just offshore Monday night, but scattered showers will continue behind it Tuesday. Warm, humid air will roll back in quickly Wednesday, bringing back scattered thunderstorms.The front will get one more push to the south Wednesday night, drying us out Thursday and Valentine's Day.