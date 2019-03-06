Houston Weather: Cool Wednesday with warmer temps Thursday

It's going to be a beautiful day in Houston! We are starting off chilly with temperatures in the 30s but we should warm up into the upper 50s this afternoon— Rachel Briers ABC13 (@rachelabc13) March 6, 2019
Cloud cover starts to roll back in late this evening. A warming trend will kick in Thursday as a warm front blows in from the Gulf. This will bring back the sea fog along the coast and much warmer temperatures, which could launch us straight into severe weather season as early as this weekend. A powerful Pacific storm is expected to swing into the southern plains Saturday, bringing a chance for strong thunderstorms all the way down to Houston.
