Houston Weather: Sunshine returns today

Enjoy the sunshine on today! The weather will be beautiful!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here comes the sun!

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says Tuesday will start cold but sunshine will warm temps back into the 60s, making for a beautiful and festively cool afternoon.

More rain is expected for holiday travel on Wednesday, but it should hold off until the overnight hours. Most of this rain should move out early Thanksgiving day with milder temperatures in the 60s returning during the afternoon.

If you'll be hitting the shopping circuit Friday, take the umbrella. Travis says another fast-moving weather system could bring a few showers and storms.

The next strong cold front will reach Houston late in the weekend, and this one could send low temperatures back to near freezing next week.
