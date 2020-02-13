Weather

Enjoy the next two cool mornings while you can

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You'll want to take advantage of the weather the next coUple of days because a preview of the summer heat arrives this weekend. We'll enjoy crisp air in the 50s Thursday and Friday mornings. Sunshine will warm us into the 80s both afternoons.
High temperatures for this weekend and the beginning of next work week look to be headed for the 90s. Not only will it be hot, it will also be humid. Factor in that humidity, and the heat index will surge to 100-degrees early next week.

Our next chance of thunderstorms will come next Wednesday with the arrival of another cool front. At this time it is too soon to know if these storms will turn severe, but we'll keep an eye on it since we're in the middle of severe weather season. We might get another morning or two in the 50s behind that front. Take them while you can. The summer heat and humidity will soon be here to stay for a few months.

