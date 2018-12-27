WEATHER

Enjoy some sunshine the next couple of days

After a stormy morning, weather is calm again with temperatures in the 60s.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The clouds have rapidly cleared and sunny skies have returned. High temps will be several degrees above normal both today and tomorrow.



You'll need a jacket and an umbrella this weekend. The rain will return as temps hover around 50.

It'll be wet early on New Years Eve but the rain should clear before your late evening festivities begin.



As the rain clears out, sunshine will quickly emerge, warming us out of the 50s and back into the 60s this afternoon. Dry, cool, and sunny weather is expected again on Friday.

After that beautiful end to the work week, Travis says a cold, wet weather pattern will develop for the final weekend of 2018.

