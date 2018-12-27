Enjoy some sunshine the next couple of days

MORE GOOD NEWS! The Tornado Watch has now been dropped for all of southeast Texas. High water spots and lightning linger, but sunshine is on the way later this morning! https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/WJQgccpDpI — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) December 27, 2018

The clouds have rapidly cleared and sunny skies have returned. High temps will be several degrees above normal both today and tomorrow.You'll need a jacket and an umbrella this weekend. The rain will return as temps hover around 50.It'll be wet early on New Years Eve but the rain should clear before your late evening festivities begin.As the rain clears out, sunshine will quickly emerge, warming us out of the 50s and back into the 60s this afternoon. Dry, cool, and sunny weather is expected again on Friday.After that beautiful end to the work week, Travis says a cold, wet weather pattern will develop for the final weekend of 2018.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.