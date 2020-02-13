Enjoy chilly mornings and nice afternoons this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the storm line cleared east, our weather has been much nicer to start our week. This morning we had temps in the 40s and 50s, and this afternoon will be spotless, with sunshine and the 60's!
The cooler weather will last through the next few days, with a gradual warm up and a return of rain chances next weekend.
