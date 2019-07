EMBED >More News Videos MUST-SEE VIDEO: Drone footage from Franklin, Texas shows the devastating damage in one home, and how one family was able to survive.

FRANKLIN, Texas (KTRK) -- It was an emotional time for the residents in Franklin, Texas, when they described the moments after the EF-3 tornado hit their town on Saturday.The damage was tremendous.People were frantically looking for their loved ones in the debris."I thought I lost my husband, my kids, everybody," Shayla Witherspoon said. "It's the worst feeling."