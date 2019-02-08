WEATHER

Electric car range could be affected by cold temperatures

Cold temperatures could affect the range on your electric car

By
If you drive an electric car, the cold weather could affect how far you're able to drive.

New research from AAA reveals that when mercury dips to 20 degrees Fahrenheit - and you use your car heater - the average driving range is decreased by 41 percent.

Researchers say that means your vehicle has to charge more frequently, and you're at risk of being stranded with a dead battery.

Here in Houston, we rarely see temperatures quite that low, but it's a reminder that your electric car could be affected by the upcoming dip in temperatures.
