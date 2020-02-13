Dust thickens, temps climb

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Saharan Dust is back today and thicker than what we saw yesterday. That dust could be a problem for anyone with allergies, asthma, or other respiratory issues. Unlike last week when the dust was short lived, this round of dust will be with us until early next week.A heat ridge building in to SE Texas will keep rain chances low and temperatures high, afternoon feels-like temps will be over 100 degrees.A weak front will approach Houston this weekend helping to clear out the dust and upping our rain and storm chances. Anyone with outdoor plans for the 4th of July should keep an eye right here on ABC13 for the latest on the timing of any rain.These elevated rain chances will continue through Tuesday of next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.