Dust moves in, when will it leave?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're seeing a few batches of showers this morning, and rain chances will stick around all day and in to the evening, though it's unlikely we see a repeat of yesterday's flood event.

Higher rain chances will be to our southwest.

We're also continuing to monitor the Saharan Dust that has made the trek across the Atlantic and in to the Gulf of Mexico. Today is the peak day for that dust, and it will gradually clear this weekend before returning in the middle of next week.

Any dust that does arrive could cause asthma/allergy problems for those who are sensitive to respiratory issues. Some rain showers could mix in with the dust, too, leaving a dusty residue on vehicles and anything else left outdoors.

Another dust cloud looks to reach us by Tuesday of next week, and this one could stick around until Friday.

Rain chances for the weekend and beyond are significantly lower than what we've dealt with this week, 30 percent for Saturday and Sunday, with even lower rain chances next week.

