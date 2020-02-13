Dust is here, when will it leave?

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Saharan dust that gave us hazy skies and bad air quality Friday will be moving away from us on Saturday. Moisture levels will fall as well allowing rain chances will drop to 20%.Moisture levels increase a little on Sunday so the chance goes up to 30%. There won't be enough clouds or rain around to keep it from getting a bit hot and humid.As for that dust, it will gradually clear around midday Saturday before returning in the middle of next week. This one will stick around until Friday, then move away just in time for the 4th of July which is next Saturday..SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.