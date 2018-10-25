ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Drying out today, lots of sun for the weekend

The rain is clearing out and will give way to a nice weekend.

Sunny and pleasant weather for southeast Texas this weekend
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rain, rain, go away! Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the rain is finally clearing out of Houston as the remnants of Hurricane Willa leave the state. It'll stay cloudy, cool, and damp for the morning. A little sun will break through the low clouds this afternoon, helping to dry out the atmosphere even more.

The clouds should mostly clear overnight, leading to sunrise temps in the 50s. Travis says we should enjoy several days of sunshine and pleasant temperatures, including the final weekend of October.

Another wet weather system will approach Texas on the final day of October, but Travis says it's too soon to determine if it'll be wet or dry for trick-or-treat time.

