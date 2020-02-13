one minute weather

Pleasant MLK Day in Houston but rain chances return Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a gorgeous weekend. Clear skies will continue into the start of MLK Day, but clouds will increase in the afternoon. Rain chances tomorrow evening will remain low but are expected to increase late Monday night into Tuesday.

What will the weather be like in Houston for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day?


It looks great! We expect it to be a mostly dry day with lots of sunshine in the morning and clouds building in during the afternoon. A couple of showers will be possible in the evening, but most of us will stay dry. After a cold morning in the 30s, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s as the Gulf breeze picks up.

When is our next chance of rain?


A wet weather pattern will develop over Southeast Texas right after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. A cold front will blow into Texas but stall out to our north for much of the week. Jet stream disturbances riding over that front will trigger several rounds of rain, but it now looks like the highest accumulations will stretch from the Hill Country to North Texas. Tuesday brings a 30% chance for showers as moisture builds up and as a front approaches and stalls in our northern counties. Wednesday & Thursday will bring chances for scattered rain. Rain chances will drop down to 20% Friday and Saturday as a weak front blows in some drier air. Another weather system approaching Sunday will bring up the chance for thunderstorms again. This unsettled weather pattern will continue into next week.

Is there any snow possible in Houston over the next 10 days?



Sorry. No snow.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

