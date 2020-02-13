Weather

Dry, hot weather ahead as we keep eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The latest track on Tropical Storm Cristobal shows the cone edging into the upper Texas coastal area late this weekend.

The storm should stay over Mexico through Thursday or Friday then move north through the Gulf. The track into and beyond this weekend is still somewhat uncertain, but a Texas track is not out of the question so please keep up with the storm all week.

We're expecting drier and hotter weather Thursday through Saturday. Temps will soar into the low and possibly middle 90s with the added sunshine.

