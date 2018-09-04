WEATHER

Weather system dumps nearly 10 inches of rain on San Antonio, trapping drivers in street flooding

EMBED </>More Videos

Several inches of rain fall in San Antonio, causing severe flooding

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
Central Texas is getting hammered by a weather system that has nothing to do with the moisture we're seeing from the Gulf.

A storm system blew in from the west overnight, dropping nearly 10 inches of rain in some places

Another 2 to 5 inches is expected today, with a Flash Flood Watch for that area as well.

At least 10 people were rescued from four or five cars trapped in street flooding situations.

On Labor Day, heavy rains dropped more than 10 inches of rain along the Gulf Coast, causing street flooding in Galveston and sending water into businesses there.

EMBED More News Videos

Sandbags outside Galveston business on Broadway as downpours flood streets

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingtexas newsSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Flash Flood Watch through noon Tuesday
Carnival delays Galveston cruise due to Labor Day floods
Tropical Storm Gordon: This year's storm name list
EYE ON THE GULF: Gordon expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman shot by man she just met after allegedly stealing truck
Gang took turns 'hacking' man to death with machete: Police
Flash Flood Watch through noon Tuesday
EYE ON THE GULF: Gordon expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
Mississippi and Louisiana residents prepare for Gordon's impact
'American Idol' hopefuls audition for chance to be a star
Actors defend 'Cosby Show' regular's 2nd job at Trader Joe's
Ice cream shop creates al pastor flavored treat
Show More
UH student pulls off impressive McDonald's ad prank
Signs with lyrics of Houston rappers popping up across town
New program helps low, moderate-income buyers afford homes
Pink eye on the rise now that students are back at school
Officials monitoring weather as concerns arise after storms
More News