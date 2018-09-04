SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --Central Texas is getting hammered by a weather system that has nothing to do with the moisture we're seeing from the Gulf.
A storm system blew in from the west overnight, dropping nearly 10 inches of rain in some places
Another 2 to 5 inches is expected today, with a Flash Flood Watch for that area as well.
At least 10 people were rescued from four or five cars trapped in street flooding situations.
On Labor Day, heavy rains dropped more than 10 inches of rain along the Gulf Coast, causing street flooding in Galveston and sending water into businesses there.